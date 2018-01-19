Alert: High Surf Advisory until 03:00PM Friday

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect until 3 PM PST Friday.

* Impacts…Breaking waves will continue to run-up beaches much higher than normal. Waves will likely break over jetties much closer to shore than usual. Large driftwood logs can easily be carried by the high surf. Injuries or death is possible to those near or on the logs.

* HIGH SURF…Large ocean swell around 21 to 23 feet will continue tonight, then subsiding below 20 feet Friday afternoon.

* COASTAL FLOODING…The threat of coastal flooding and significant beach erosion has ended.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. It can be very dangerous to venture near the coast under high surf conditions. People at times are swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Stay well back from the waters edge and be alert for the exceptionally high wave.