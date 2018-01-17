ALERT: Flood warning through midnight Friday

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, which is in effect from midnight Wednesday night to midnight PST Thursday night.

* SEAS…27 to 32 feet

* TIDES…High tide is forecast to be 8.5-9.5 feet between 12-2 AM Thursday and 9.5-10.5 feet between 12-2 PM Thursday. The highest tidal values will be found north.

* RIVER FLOWS…Remaining well below flood flow, which may reduce flooding impacts compared to past coastal flood events.

* COASTAL FLOODING IMPACTS…Higher than normal tides and large seas will likely result in beach erosion and some flooding of low lying locations along the coast including areas around Willapa Bay, Seaside, Nehalem, Tillamook and Florence, particularly during the high tide midday Thursday.

* HIGH SURF IMPACTS…Sneaker waves will occasionally run much farther up beaches and onto jetties, which can easily catch unsuspecting beachgoers off-guard.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.

