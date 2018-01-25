Advisory: Hydrological Outlook: Flooding possible this weekend in NW OR and SW WA

…FLOODING POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND IN NORTHWEST OREGON AND

SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON…

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Portland OR

131 PM PST Wed Jan 24 2018

Another round of heavy rain is expected this weekend, and some rivers could rise above flood stage Saturday night or Sunday.

Rivers are already running high from the rain this week, and soils are fully saturated. Rainfall amounts Friday night through Saturday night could be as high as 5 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades and 2 inches for inland valleys.

The details of where and when the heavy rain will occur and which rivers will be most affected will be refined through the week. Watches or warnings for specific areas or rivers will be issued if needed.

Monitor weather and river forecasts closely through the

week at weather.gov/portland or mobile.weather.gov. If you live in or near a flood-prone location, this is a good time to review your action plans should flooding develop.