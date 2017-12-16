Two Alarm fire displaces family of three

Seaside, Ore. — December 13, 2017 — At approximately 1:33 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at 719 Avenue S in Seaside. The two-story, single family structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

A mother and her young son were present at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. Prior to evacuating the home, the mother noticed smoke coming from the main floor. After attempting to contain the initial flames, the fire moved to a nearby wall and the occupants exited the premises immediately.

While the cause is still under investigation, the fast-burning fire moved quickly to the second floor where fire crews required aerial apparatus to manage the flames. As of 5:30 p.m. the fire had been contained and crews were beginning to clear and clean the scene. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and is providing resources to the displaced family.

Seaside Fire and Rescue was supported by crews from Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue, Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, Warrenton Fire Department and the Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District. Additional Clatsop County resources were also utilized for coverage in the county. Updates on the cause of the fire will be made as information becomes available.