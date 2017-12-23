Transportation District route changes planned

Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD) is implementing route and schedule changes to The Wave services throughout Tillamook County. All changes will be effective January 2, 2018. TCTD General Manager Doug Pilant said, “These changes are a result of multi-year transit development planning effort that focused on strategies to increase local resident’s access to transit services while improving the overall reliability of The Wave’s bus schedules. These service changes are the result of rider service improvement recommendations from the District’s onboard passenger survey that was conducted.”

Route 3: Manzanita/Cannon Beach

The North County service in City of Nehalem will be re-routed to provide direct service to the North Coast Recreation District. Pilant said, “There are frequent route deviation requests from passengers wanting to attend programs at the recreation District. This will eliminate deviation requests and improve schedule reliability.

The number of round trips between Tillamook and Cannon Beach will increase from 2 to 4 trips per day where the schedules are being coordinated with the Sunset Empire Transportation District’s “The Bus” service. Pilant said, “Early in the District’s local transit planning process the need for Tillamook County residents to travel to the North Coast Housing Authority, the Social Security Office and other medical facilities in Clatsop County was identified.” Pilant said a trip is being scheduled later in the evening to allow riders adequate travel time to conduct their business and return to Tillamook County on the same day.