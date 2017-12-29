Tillamook County libraries offer Mango language learning

Tillamook County Libraries are pleased to offer Mango Languages, an online language-learning system to patrons.

Mango is free to any patron with a Tillamook County Library card and an Internet connection. Each lesson combines real life situations and audio from native speakers with simple, clear instructions. The courses are presented with an appreciation for cultural nuance and real-world application by focusing on the four key elements of language learning: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and culture.

Mango offers access to 71 foreign language courses and 21 English courses taught completely in a user’s native language. In addition to traditional language courses, Mango also offers the opportunity to learn through foreign film with Mango Premiere and access to a variety of specialty mini courses, like Pirate, Medical Spanish and romance courses. Mango can be accessed at any Tillamook County Library branch, remotely, or even on-the-go with apps for iPhone, Android, Kindle and Nook.

Some people need to learn a second language for business or travel. Others want to learn a new language for personal or professional development. No matter the reason, learning a language should be fun.

To learn more about Mango, stop by the Tillamook County Library Friday afternoons from 1-3pm, January, 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. Enjoy a glass of mango juice and enter to win a 64 oz. bottle of mango juice and a new Fodor’s travel book. You might even learn your name in Pirate! Library card holders can access Mango through the library website at www.tillabook.org. Please contact the Tillamook County Library for more information, (503) 842-4792 x1708.