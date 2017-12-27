Support local school E-waste and Styrofoam Collection

Once again, the Solid Waste Department is supporting local schools with an E-waste and Styrofoam collection event on Saturday, January 6, from 10am until 2pm. Sue Owens, Outreach Education Coordinator states, “we are excited to be able to support local school fundraising efforts by paying for E-waste collected” and in reflection adds, “I just hope it’s warmer this year than it was last year!” Those interested in donating E-waste, should visit the Solid Waste website for a list of acceptable items.