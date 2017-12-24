Sir Francis Drake Association donates books to NKN

Paul Erlebach (left), Superintendent of the Neah-kah-Nie School District 56 accepts local history books from Tom Mock, Board Member of the Sir Francis Drake Association of Oregon and California. The books, dealing with Captain Francis Drake’s 1579 stay in Nehalem Bay, were gifted to the libraries of Garibaldi Grade School, Nehalem Elementary, Neah-Kah-Nie Middle and Neah-Kah-Nie High School.

For more information on the Sir Francis Drake Association visit the organization online at www.sirfrancisdrakeassociation.org.