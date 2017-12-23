Santa graces county roadways, asking for slower traffic

Motorists driving along Highway 101 have been given some season’s greetings by way of Santa Claus, complete with a trusty sign in hand telling drivers to slow and stop for working road crews nearby.

By Brian Cameron

“I do not think Santa knew how big of a positive impact it would be with the traffic in our community,” said Angela Giacherio, Owner, AAngels Traffic Control. “He’s come down from the north pole to help with flagging vehicles through the Hobsonville Point area along Highway 101 just south of Garibaldi.”

Santa is taking on the role of Advanced Flagger, his job is to provide oncoming traffic of advanced warning of the work zone that lies just ahead of where he’s posted at.

“Santa is going a great job,” said Giacherio. “Everyone slows down and drives through the work zone carefully and respectfully as they smile all the way through our work area.”

This isn’t the first time Kris Kringle has decided to grace our roadways with his presence, in fact this is his eighth year joining up with AAngels Traffic Control.

“He enjoys making people smile,” said Giacherio. “All he wants from everyone is for motorists to simply slow down and be cautious through the working area.”

Indeed, Santa’s message to Tillamook County is simple: ‘you better watch out, you better slow down, you better stay alert because Santa’s in town.’