Pirates start league hoop race

The Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates opened the Northwest League race Monday with a win.

Led by Sam Holm’s 22-point effort, Neah-Kah-Nie rolled to a 66-42 victory over visiting Delphian Monday in Rockaway Beach.

The Pirates jumped out to a 30-11 halftime lead in the Northwest League opener for both teams. The Pirates had a 15-5 lead after the first quarter.

The win gives the Pirates a 1-0 NWL record and 3-2 overall.

The boys team had dropped down to a 2-2 season record Saturday with a 54-27 loss to Riverdale in the Riverdale tournament.

The Pirates had bounced back from a narrow 54-51 loss to Waldport in the season opener, with wins over Warrenton (52-34) and Scio (43-41).