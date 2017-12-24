NKN’s Bennett wins Herrin Holiday wrestling title

Neah-Kah-Nie wrestler Tristan Bennett won the 220-pound title at the annual Herrin Holiday wrestling tournament in McKay Saturday.

By Brad Mosher

As a team, the Pirates placed eighth in the competition with 106 points.

Centennial won the team title (335) followed by Beaverton (242) and McKay (189.5 points).

Bennett stayed unbeaten on the mat with a victory by fall over Sandrey Mittberg of Beaverton in the title match.

Keygan Wagner placed second in the 113-pound competition.

Travis Jonsson placed third in 285-pound class, while Travis Bennett took fourth at the 182-pound level.

Eochaid Fry placed fifth in the 138-pound classification.