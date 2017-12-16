Neah-Kah-Nie hopes to finds first win in Vernonia

The Lady Pirates are off to an 0-4 start against non-league foes, but they will be looking to change their fortunes in Vernonia Saturday against the Lady Loggers.

Vernonia is off to a 2-3 start with victories over Umatilla and City Christian.

The 43-23 win over City Christian got the Loggers off to a 1-0 start in Northwest League play.

The Lady Pirates will be going into Saturday’s game a week after losing a 44-25 decision to the Chemewa Indian School in Salem. The Lady Braves improved to 4-3 with the victory.