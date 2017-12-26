Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 12/21/17

12/3/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted ODOT with a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire near Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.

-Responded to a dog on Hwy 101 in Wheeler.

12/4/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (38/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for viola-tion of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Arrested a male on a warrant in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Nehalem.

12/5/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

12/6/2017

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

12/7/2017

-Issued two citations for driving on a closed beach on Manzanita Beach.

-Responded to a report of narcotics in Manzanita.

-Responded to an animal welfare call in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP with a non-injury MVA on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

12/8/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Nehalem.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

12/9/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

12/10/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

-Responded to three ordinance violations in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA near Nehalem.

12/11/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Bayside Gardens.

12/12/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Neahkahnie.

-Assisted OSP and TCSO with a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

12/14/2017

-Took a report of hit and run in Manzanita.

12/15/2017

-Issued a citation for two dogs at large in Manzanita.

12/16/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Arrested a male for violation of release agreement in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.