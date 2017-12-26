Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 12/21/17

12/3/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted ODOT with a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire near Nehalem.
-Responded to a report of a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.
-Responded to a dog on Hwy 101 in Wheeler.
12/4/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (38/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for viola-tion of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
-Arrested a male on a warrant in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Nehalem.
12/5/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.
-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
12/6/2017
-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.
12/7/2017
-Issued two citations for driving on a closed beach on Manzanita Beach.
-Responded to a report of narcotics in Manzanita.
-Responded to an animal welfare call in Manzanita.
-Assisted OSP with a non-injury MVA on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
12/8/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Nehalem.
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
12/9/2017
-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
12/10/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
-Responded to three ordinance violations in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA near Nehalem.
12/11/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Bayside Gardens.
12/12/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Neahkahnie.
-Assisted OSP and TCSO with a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
12/14/2017
-Took a report of hit and run in Manzanita.
12/15/2017
-Issued a citation for two dogs at large in Manzanita.
12/16/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Arrested a male for violation of release agreement in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.