“Magical Strings” concert to play at NCRD, Dec. 30

For family entertainment during the holidays plan on a “Celtic Yuletide” concert on Saturday evening, 7:30 p.m., December 30th in the NCRD Performing Arts Center. Performing will be three generations of one family with “Magical Strings” from the Puget Sound area. The Washington Post describes their music as “warm, graceful, and sonically gorgeous”. The band features harp, hammered dulcimer, cello, and percussion as well as Irish dancing. They have toured the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and Japan, have performed on Prairie Home Companion, and been featured on CNN. Advance sale tickets are $18 plus ticket fee and are available at TicketTomato.com. (At the door price is $23 plus ticket fee)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZ6eTZmFems

Note: The North Coast Citizen and the Tillamook Headlight Herald had included incorrect pricing information in the community calendar sections of both newspapers, refer to this post for the proper information on the concert.