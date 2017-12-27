LNWC invites community to annual presentation

Fish passage, stream restoration, native plants, outreach and education, 2017 has been a year of activity in the Lower Nehalem watershed. To celebrate, Lower Nehalem Watershed Council invites the community to our 2017 Annual Presentation and Meeting on January 11th, 2018. The event will begin with a Year-in-Review presentation by Council Coordinator, Alix Lee, including an overview of the habitat restoration and enhancement projects the Council implemented in 2017. Following the presentation, the annual meeting will commence with a presentation of the 2018 Board of Directors nominees to the Council Membership. LNWC will vote to appoint members to serve on the Board and to guide the Council’s activities over the next year. Additionally, Council and community members will be invited to provide feedback and guidance to help the Council plan for 2018 and beyond.

The Annual Presentation and Meeting will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:00 pm and the Annual Meeting will follow at 7:45 pm.

Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

Date & Location: January 11th, 2018 at Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita)

Time & Agenda:

6:30 PM Doors open

7:00 PM Year-in-Review Presentation

7:45 PM Annual Meeting and Board of Director Elections

8:30 PM Adjourn