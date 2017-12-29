Flood watch in effect from 10 p.m. this evening through Friday evening

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

* From 10 PM PST this evening through Friday evening

* Periods of heavy rain this afternoon through Friday afternoon will result in sharp rises on many rivers and creeks in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

* Rainfall totals for the Coast, Coast Range, Cascades, and Cascade foothills will be 3 to 8 inches, likely highest in the South Washington Cascades. Rainfall totals for inland valleys will be 1 to 3 inches. Snowmelt at low and mid elevations will also contribute to the runoff.

* Minor flooding is possible starting tonight on faster- responding creeks and rivers and Friday evening on slower- responding rivers. Rivers currently forecast to reach or approach flood stage include Johnson Creek in the Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, the Clackamas River in Clackamas County, the Grays River in Wahkiakum County, and the Nehalem River in Tillamook County.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON … GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA … LOWER COLUMBIA … NORTH OREGON COAST … NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS

Instructions:

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.

