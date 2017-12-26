Community News Briefs – 12/21/17

DAILY

Thursday, Dec. 21

“From the Darkness comes the Light” at the Wanderland Rainforest Iseum. Holy Day Ceremony: Winter Solstice. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This ceremony will be led by Gwendolyn Endicott, story teller, author, Priestess. Come a little early, rather than late. There is no charge, but donations toward the maintenance of the forest sanctuary are greatly appreciated. For more information on Wanderland Sanctuary and Iseum see wanderlandrainforest.org Questions: Gwendolyn@nehalemtel.net or 503-368-6389

The North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita is hosting a Gingerbread Cookie Decorating event at 4 p.m. It is free to all who wish to join, more info at 503-368-6665

Join us for the 2017 Winter Break Art Camp from 10am – 2pm on Wednesday Dec. 20th and Thursday Dec 21st. This is a 2-day camp full of holiday fun for ages 6 – 9 years. Pre-registration is required and there is limited space available. Tuition is $12 per day, or $20 for 2-day attendance. Please contact Leeauna at (503) 842-2701 if you are interested in enrolling.

Friday, Dec. 22

The Nehalem Bay Winery in Mohler is having a Christmas Open House at 4 p.m., free to all who join, more info by calling 503-368-WINE.

The Manzanita Lighthouse is hosting live music: Mister-E Ride at 9 p.m., free to all who want to attend. More info by calling 503-368-4990.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Open skate during Christmas Break. $5 per skater, $4 if you bring your own skates, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tillamook Skating rink in the Tillamook County Fair Grounds.

Friday, Dec. 30

The NCRD Theater presents Holiday Music: Magical Strings at 7:30 p.m., free to all who wish to attend. More info at 855-444-NCRD.

The Manzanita Lighthouse is hosting live music: Thunder Road, at 9 p.m., free to all who want to attend. More info by calling 503-368-4990.

Saturday, Dec. 31

The Nehalem Valley All Stars are hosing a dance party for New Years Eve at the White Clover Grange. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, donations to Grange building fund gladly accepted. Come join in celebrating the new year and the return of the light.

The Winery at Manzanita is hosting a New Years Eve party form 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Presale tickets for $35 includes party favors, entrée of your choice, house glass of wine of your choice, champagne to toast at midnight and entry into raffle prize giveaways!

The SanDune Pub in Manzanita is hosting New Years Eve Party: Karaoke From Hell! Starts at 9 p.m.

The Manzanita Lighthouse is hosting a New Years Eve Party: DJ Yesrtruly, starts at 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1

Free first day hike at Oswald West State Park. Hikers can register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks store, online registration is new but not required. Hike starts at 10 a.m. Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes and bring water as well as a camera for wildlife viewing.

Manzanita’s annual Polar Plunge, taking place at Neahkahnie Beach (one mile north of downtown Manzanita, parking in the neighborhood above.) Starts at 11 a.m. but its suggested to get there early. Call Janice for more details at: 503-368-4777, ask about Spa Specials for anyone taking part in the plunge.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Oregon King Tides photos wanted! Take photos before and during the large tides, in the exact same location of your choosing, to document the high tide events that appear to be getting higher over time. Document date and location, then upload your photos online at: oregonkingtides.net. From Jan. 2-4.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Thursday, Jan. 4

Friday, Jan. 5

Sketchy Life sketchbook class returns in January. Taking place on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. Tuition is $80 for all four classes, $75 any three, $50 for two classes. Held at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita.

North Fork 53 is hosting Hatsugama Tea Ceremony. Starts at 6 p.m. Celebrate a Japanese January at North Fork 53 with the Chaseki Supper Club from Portland. Space is limited to 12 people at each event, tickets will sell out, RSVP ASAP. $150/person, located at North Fork 53 Farm, 77282 Hwy 53, Nehalem. More info at: info@northfork53.com.

Saturday, Jan. 6

North Fork 53 is hosting Hatsugama 7 Coarse Dinner Ceremony. Starts at 6 p.m. Celebrate a Japanese January at North Fork 53 with the Chaseki Supper Club from Portland. Space is limited to 12 people at each event, tickets will sell out, RSVP ASAP. More info at: info@northfork53.com.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents a film screening of “Wetlands” at 7 p.m. A film about Art and the Environment.

Tuesday, January 9

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

“The Marine Reserves Research Project” presented by Wolfe Wagman with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The presentation will be at the Seaside Aquarium. More information available at seasideaquarium@gmail.com.

Thursday, Jan. 11

2018 Master Gardner Classes offered from the Oregon State University Extension Service. Classes are taught by experts and specialists, class takes place once a week every Thursday for 12 weeks. The program requires 60 hours of community service within the first year of training. Tuition is $120 and includes book, access to online resources, and experienced instructors. Call the Extension Service office at 503-842-3433 for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: The Power of LOVE. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition invites everyone to join them for the 2nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend celebrating his message of love, hope and unity. The theme for this year is “The Power of LOVE!” Starts at 4 p.m. with a showing of the documentary film “No Joke!” at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church at 36050 10th St, in Nehalem.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: The Power of LOVE. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition invites everyone to join them for the 2nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend celebrating his message of love, hope and unity. The theme for this year is “The Power of LOVE!” Begins at 6 p.m. for an evening of storytelling. In “Unsung Heroes: Their Lives, Their Stories.” The performances will take place at the Hoffman Center for The Arts at 594 Laneda Ave., in Manzanita.

Monday, Jan. 15

A community day of service to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day. Starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to provide services within our community, offering loans to qualifying seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. A continental breakfast at each location and a community lunch at the Offshore Grill in Rockaway Beach, the main events will be at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church. More information call 425-243-3675.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Friday, Jan. 19

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am – Noon.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Feb. 1

Thursday, Feb. 8

