Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00PM

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE 2000 FEET…

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until noon today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for reduced visibilities at times.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.