Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 07:00AM Wednesday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.

* WHEN…Late Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for reduced visibilities at times.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.