Visit Tillamook Coast receives $30,000 in grants from Travel Oregon

Travel Oregon announced today that Visit Tillamook Coast, the county’s tourism marketing and destination development organization, is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the Oregon Wine Country Plates Matching Grants Program. Visit Tillamook Coast, in partnership with the Port of Garibaldi, will host a food festival in the fall of 2018.

The matching grants program helps advance wine and culinary tourism projects that improve local economies and communities by enhancing, expanding and promoting Oregon’s travel and tourism industry. The projects will help share the story and experiences of Oregon’s wine and culinary bounty with Oregonians and visitors.

“These projects will further enhance Oregon’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination,” said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. “When visitors get a taste of Oregon’s bounty they want more, leading them to seek out Oregon products when they return home. This results in prolonged economic impact that benefits makers and destinations beyond vacation time spent here.”

In September, Visit Tillamook Coast was also awarded $10,000 to support the development of a culinary/agritourism initiative and a “Food, Farm, Fish and Forage” trail. That effort will include a printed map, website, visitor training and marketing. This grant followed the participation of a two-day agritourism workshop in February facilitated by the Destination Development division of Travel Oregon.

The workshop attracted more than 65 participants from throughout Tillamook county, including commercial fisheries, produce and flower farmers, dairy farmers, chefs, restaurants, cheesemakers, brewers, lodging owners, OSU Extension, and non-profits involved in farm to table and boat to table provisions.

“Agritourism is a proven way to develop local businesses and tourism,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director. “With support from the community, Travel Oregon and the transient lodging tax, we can build even more on the economy that this county has been known for across generations.”

###