The Women’s Club of Manzanita to host Crafts, Gifts and Bake Sale. Nov. 11

The Women’s Club of Manzanita-North County is holding a “Crafts, Gifts and Bake Sale” event on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave in Manzanita.

The event will feature a select group of vendors who will showcase their craft and one-of-a-kind of gift selection for our shoppers. This is a relaxed, unhurried event where shoppers can enjoy home-made baked goods or take home breads, cookies or candy for your holiday table. Do your holiday shopping early and enjoy the holiday treats.

The popular ready-made gift baskets will be available for sale at a variety of prices. Already wrapped and ready for gift giving as hostess gifts, for the man on your list, or a best fried who enjoys chocolates, wine and a good book. You’ll find a basket for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Come see the wide selection of beautifully decorated gift baskets created by the ladies of the Women’s Club.

Many hands have contributed and created a quilt depicting historical landmarks in the Manzanita and north county area. Raffle tickets for the quilt will be on sale as a benefit to the Women’s Club Scholarship fund. This raffle helps fund the scholarship for a senior young woman from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Currently, the quilt is on view at the Visitor’s Center in Manzanita.

The Women’s Club’s fund raising efforts support the group’s goal of “Women Helping Women of all ages and circumstances to make their lives, families and community stronger.”

Come and see what treasures will be on sale Nov. 11 and do your holiday shopping early.