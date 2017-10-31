The Manzanita Writer’s Series presents Ingrid Thoft for a planned reading from her new book “Duplicity.” Nov. 18

Ingrid Thoft will read from her latest book, Duplicity ,at 7pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

Duplicity is the fourth in Thoft’s series with Boston-based P.I. Fina Ludlow.

Thoft’s first book Loyalty sold to rave reviews. Her second in the series Brutality was awarded the Shamus Award for best P.I. novel by the Private Eye Writers of America. The Fina Ludlow books are now “in development” for a TV series on ABC. The Boston-based investigator has been compared to V.I. Warshawski, and Kinsey Milhone, even Lisbeth Salander.

“Thoft is an entertaining storyteller, and her quirky protagonist’s the equal of any male gumshoe.”

—Kirkus

Thoft was born in Boston and is a graduate of Wellesley College. Although always wanting to be an author, her first real-life job was at a radio station in coastal Massachusetts, ripping wires and running the board for a Sunday talk show. She’s worked in human resources at Harvard, and did a stint with an interactive software company.

She wrote two novels about an amateur sleuth that did not sell. When she decided an amateur sleuth character led to limitations, she decided to focus on a professional Private Investigator instead. In order to create a believable P.I. character, she enrolled in the Private Investigation certificate program at the University of Washington. Thoft lives in Seattle with her husband.

Thoft will teach a workshop titled “Mastering Murder” during the day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

Want to demystify the process of writing a mystery? We’ll examine the guts of the modern mystery and help you make progress on your idea or manuscript. How do you craft a suspenseful plot? Create memorable characters? Make it realistic? Write from the viewpoint of an assassin? And knock your readers dead? Join Ingrid and find out!

The workshop will be held at the Hoffman Center for the Arts and tuition is $40. Register at http://hoffmanblog.org/register-for-workshops

Following Thoft’s reading and Q&A in the evening, we’ll have our popular Open Mic where up to nine local or visiting writers will read 5 minutes of their original work. The suggested (not required) theme for the evening’s Open Mic is “Mystery and Murder.“

NOTE: Admission for the evening reading is $7. Doors open at 630.

The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Avenue.) Further information is available at hoffmanblog.org <http://hoffmanblog.org> online or contact Kathie Hightower, kathiejhightower@gmail.com