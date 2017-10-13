“One Night Only,” Nehalem music and variety show, live on stage at NCRD. Oct. 21

Following the great response to the variety show COME TOGETHER earlier this year, we’re pleased to announce another fun evening of family entertainment at NCRD on October 21 to showcase the variety of talent in our community, and county, and to help support student programs at Neah-Kah-nie High School.

WHAT: ONE NIGHT ONLY – LIVE ON STAGE

WHEN: Saturday, October 21st, 2017, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE: North County Recreation District, Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, OR

TICKETS: Only $10 each.

Description: A night of local talent with song (all varieties), dance, laughs, spoken word and more.

Tickets are only $10 each and are available to purchase in advance at the NCRD Welcome Center starting today , Monday, October 9th.

ONE NIGHT ONLY features many local favorites in the county and in our community as well as some new performers to the NCRD stage including (in alphabetical order) Mike Arseneault, Thomas Delano Band, Cat Freshwater-Du Bois, The Illusions, N.E. Daynow, Christina Pfister, Brenna Sage, Michael Simpson, Michael Sommers, students from the Neah-Kah-Nie Speech & Debate Club, Ashley Verhulst, and Russ Watson. MC’s will be Mike Arseneault and Rosa Erlebach once again.

The production of “Come Together” on April 22nd raised $1,300 which was donated to the Neah-Kah-Nie High School Speech & Debate Club to support their programing. “Our goal is to raise even more for them this time around”. It’s great that theatre and the arts are not only fun but can also help build and support our community”, said Arseneault.

Visit the ONE NIGHT ONLY event page in our Facebook Group www.facebook.com/groups/RockawayBeachTheatreMusicArt/ for full cast bios and more details on the show. See you at the theater.

Show poster design donated by RECREATENOW, Rockaway Beach.