ODF announces the end of Fire Season, Oct. 11

The Oregon Department of Forestry, announces that effective at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, Fire Season will be terminated in the Northwest Oregon Forest Protection District. This area includes all State, private and BLM forest lands included in the Astoria, Tillamook and Forest Grove Districts of the Oregon Department of Forestry. With the end of fire season, logging operations are no longer subject to fire protection laws, such as maintaining fire equipment at logging sites.

Burning permits are no longer required from the Oregon Department of Forestry for burn barrels or open burning. Burning of logging slash however does require a burning permit from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Many of the Rural Fire Protection Districts require permits during the entire year. If you live within a rural fire district, you may be required to have a burning permit. If you are not sure whether you need a permit or not, please contact your closest Rural Fire Department for burn permit requirements.

Regulated Use officially terminated at 01:00 am, Friday, September 22, 2017. The public no longer has fire restrictions on smoking, campfires, chainsaws and motorized vehicle use. However, everyone still needs to think about fire prevention all year round. For example, do not discard burning materials, such as cigarettes, and always ensure campfires are cold before leaving.

For more information contact your nearest Oregon Department of Forestry office.

Northwest Oregon Forest Protection District:

Astoria District, 503-325-5451

Forest Grove District, 503-357-2191

Columbia City Unit, 503-397-2636

Tillamook District, 503-842-2545