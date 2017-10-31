Tuesday, 31 Oct 2017
OCSR announces the Candy Cane Express, Starting Nov. 25

The Candy Cane Express​ ​Excursion​ ​is​ ​all​ ​about​ ​giving​ ​children​ ​memories​ ​to​ ​last​ ​a​ ​lifetime. Aboard​ ​our​ ​century-old​ ​steam​ ​powered​ ​train,​ ​the​ ​little​ ​ones​ ​enjoy​ ​cookies​ ​and​ ​hot​ ​cocoa​ ​while​ ​visiting with​ ​Santa​ ​and​ ​Mrs.​ ​Claus.​ ​Holiday​ ​lights,​ ​music​ ​and​ ​the​ ​smell​ ​of​ ​candy​ ​canes​ ​will​ ​fill​ ​the​ ​air​ ​with Christmas​!
To​ ​kick​ ​off​ ​the​ ​season,​ ​the​ ​Candy​ ​Cane​ ​Express​ ​Departs​ ​from​ ​Garibaldi​ ​and​ ​travels​ ​to​ ​Rockaway​ B​each for​​an ​h​our​​ round-trip​​ adventure​ o​n​ N​ov. ​2​5​,​ 2​6​​ a​nd ​​Dec.​​ 2​,​​ 3​,​​ 9​,​​ 10​,​ 1​6 ​​a​nd ​1​7 at​ ​10:00​ ​a.m.,​ ​12:00​ ​p.m.​ ​and​ ​2:00​ ​p.m.
Help​ ​us​ ​spread​ ​Holiday​ ​Spirit​ ​by​ ​bringing​ ​new,​ ​originally​ ​packaged​ ​toys​ ​to​ ​add​ ​to​ ​our​ ​generous donation​ ​to​ ​​Toys​ ​For​ ​Tots​.
Adults​ ​$20,​ ​Seniors​ ​and​ ​Vets​ ​$18,​ ​Children​ ​3-12​ ​years​ ​old​ ​$15.​ ​Children​ ​2​ ​years​ ​old​ ​and​ ​younger​ ​are free.

