The Candy Cane Express Excursion is all about giving children memories to last a lifetime. Aboard our century-old steam powered train, the little ones enjoy cookies and hot cocoa while visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday lights, music and the smell of candy canes will fill the air with Christmas!
To kick off the season, the Candy Cane Express Departs from Garibaldi and travels to Rockaway Beach foran hour round-trip adventure on Nov. 25, 26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Help us spread Holiday Spirit by bringing new, originally packaged toys to add to our generous donation to Toys For Tots.
Adults $20, Seniors and Vets $18, Children 3-12 years old $15. Children 2 years old and younger are free.
OCSR announces the Candy Cane Express, Starting Nov. 25
