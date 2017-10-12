Manzanita Public Safety Log

9/24/2017

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire alarm near Nehalem.

9/25/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Wheeler.

-Responded to a non-injury MVA which resulted in the issuance of a citation for careless driving with an accident in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

9/26/2017

-Responded to a report of a dangerous driver near Nehalem.

9/27/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking in OWSP.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Investigated a noise complaint in Manzanita.

9/28/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of an erratic driver near Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of a missing person on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

9/29/2017

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for operating a vehicle while using a mobile device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

9/30/2017

-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted with the return of lost property in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.

10/1/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

10/2/2017

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of harassment in Manzanita.

10/3/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of harassment in Manzanita.

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

-Assisted with a disabled vehicle in Nehalem.

-Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.

10/4/2017

-Assisted with the towing of an abandoned vehicle in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

10/05/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.

10/06/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.

10/07/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for expired plates in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of fireworks in Neahkahnie.