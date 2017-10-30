Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 10/26/17

10/8/2017
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
10/9/2017
-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Responded to a report of a lost dog on Manzanita Beach.
-Responded to a MVA in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.
-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
10/10/2017
-Responded to a road hazard in Manzanita.
10/11/2017
-Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Bayside Gardens.
10/12/2017
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 north of Manzanita.
10/14/2017
-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a request for a welfare check in Neahkahnie.
-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.
-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
10/15/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for failure to install an IID in Manzanita.
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a report of a fire in Manzanita.
10/16/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Investigated a report of a person smoking marijuana on public property in Manzanita.
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a commercial fire alarm in Wheeler.
-Assisted with the return of a lost dog in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambu-lance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
10/17/2017
-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
10/18/2017
-Responded to a civil issue in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.
10/19/2017
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and TCSO with a structure fire near Nehalem.
10/20/2017
-Issued a citation for dog at large in Manzanita.
-Responded to two reports of a bear in Manzanita.
-Investigated two reports of fraud in Manzanita.
-Arrested a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
10/21/2017
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of fraud in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted TCSO with the trespassing of individuals from property near Nehalem.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Nehalem.
-Assisted OSP, TCSO, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a MVA near Nehalem.
-Assisted TCSO with a road hazard/disabled vehicle near Nehalem.