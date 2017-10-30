Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 10/26/17

10/8/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

10/9/2017

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of a lost dog on Manzanita Beach.

-Responded to a MVA in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.

-Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

10/10/2017

-Responded to a road hazard in Manzanita.

10/11/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Bayside Gardens.

10/12/2017

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 north of Manzanita.

10/14/2017

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a request for a welfare check in Neahkahnie.

-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

10/15/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued two citations for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for failure to install an IID in Manzanita.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a report of a fire in Manzanita.

10/16/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Investigated a report of a person smoking marijuana on public property in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a commercial fire alarm in Wheeler.

-Assisted with the return of a lost dog in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambu-lance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

10/17/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

10/18/2017

-Responded to a civil issue in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.

10/19/2017

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and TCSO with a structure fire near Nehalem.

10/20/2017

-Issued a citation for dog at large in Manzanita.

-Responded to two reports of a bear in Manzanita.

-Investigated two reports of fraud in Manzanita.

-Arrested a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

10/21/2017

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of fraud in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted TCSO with the trespassing of individuals from property near Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Nehalem.

-Assisted OSP, TCSO, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a MVA near Nehalem.

-Assisted TCSO with a road hazard/disabled vehicle near Nehalem.