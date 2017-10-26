Kelly’s Marina on telvevision

As part of the Family Entertainment Network’s television series “State Plate,” the delectable options Oregon has to offer, including Tillamook County’s own Kelly’s Marina on Nehalem Bay are being showcased.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

Taylor Hicks, who originally became known as a contestant on the singing TV show “American Idol” has teamed up with the Family Entertainment Network INSP to showcase the varieties of foods each state is known for. His stops in Oregon included Salem, St. Paul, Rockaway Beach and Eugene.

“Taylor’s wide popularity, experience as a restaurateur and down-home charm made him an ideal host for the series,” said Doug Butts, SVP of Programming for INSP. “Building on the rapport he developed with audiences in season one, Taylor once again will take viewers on a culinary tour of each state featured and ‘assemble’ a plate filled with the food most associated with each state.”

As part of his Oregon culinary experience he visited the coast, he visited Kelly’s Marina where one can not only purchase fresh Dungeness crab but also rent a boat and gear to go out and get some by yourself.

The particular episode of State Plate that features Taylor visiting Tillamook County aired on Friday, Oct. 20 and was seen on the Family Entertainment Network INSP, at 5 p.m. (PST).