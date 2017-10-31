Help photograph and document the King Tides in order to see what sea level-rise may appear like. Tides are due to appear Nov. 4-6

The king tides, the highest high tides of the year, are coming up November 4-6, 2017. Residents and visitors to Oregon’s coast are invited to capture these high water events in photos. The Oregon King Tides Photo Project is part of a worldwide initiative; anyone with a camera can help document the extent of the extreme high tides, and help us catch a glimpse of what sea level rise will look like in our region. Everyone is welcome to participate, just pick a place, snap a photo and share it online.

The King Tide Project is sponsored by the Oregon Coastal Management Program, CoastWatch, the Oregon Surfrider Foundation, and the Haystack Rock Awareness Program. The Oregon Coastal Management Program, part of the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, works in partnership with coastal local governments, state and federal agencies, and other stakeholders to manage, conserve, and develop Oregon’s coastal and ocean resources. These groups have been spearheading the king tides photo project in Oregon since the winter of 2010/2011.

While the term ‘king tide’ isn’t a scientific term, it describes a high tide event when the sun, moon, and earth are in alignment, causing greater than usual gravitational pull on the tides. When king tides occur during intense rain or storm events, the water level rise can cause flooding, erosion, and other impacts to infrastructure and property.

King Tide events give us the opportunity to peak into the future and see what the impacts of sea level rise could look like in our coastal communities. Even a small increase in sea levels could escalate the impacts of winter storms along the Oregon coast, intensify chronic hazards like erosion and flooding, and reduce the width of the public beach. Photographing king tides is an effective way to help coastal communities identify areas prone to flooding, expose potential impacts of sea level rise, and start planning for the future.

Help document these events for the King Tides Photo Project. The winter King Tides series is November 4-6, 2017, December 3-5, 2017, and January 2-4, 2018.

Helpful king tide photos show water levels adjacent to a fixed feature like a piling, seawall or bridge abutment. Including fixed features allows actual water levels to be documented and tracked over time. Good photos also must include the location, the date and time of the photo, and the viewer’s direction for each picture. Two photos taken from the same spot, one during the king tide and the other at a typical high tide are also very effective in highlighting these high water events. Find tide tables for your area and instructions for how to take and upload photos on the King Tides website: www.oregonkingtides.net.

For more information about the project, contact Meg Reed, Coastal Shores Specialist with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, (541) 574-0811, meg.reed@state.or.us.

Upcoming Events:

Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11am Location: OIMB Boathouse, 63466 Boat Basin Rd, Charleston, OR Partnership with South Slough Reserve Try out your photography skills while observing the king tides around Charleston. We will visit three sites around Charleston to observe and photograph the high water and learn why it’s important to track king tides through photos every year. No photography experience required. Any camera, including a smartphone, will work for this field trip! Meet at the OIMB Boathouse for orientation. Transportation around Charleston will be provided. This event is rain or shine so dress appropriately and wear walking shoes.

Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 10:30am Location: Depoe Bakery, 3830 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay, OR Partnership with CoastWatch Meet CoastWatch Coordinator Fawn Custer to discuss photography locations and instructions, then head out to a nearby location to photograph the king tides in action! Bring a camera or smartphone – no experience necessary! Find more details at oregonshores.org/coastwatch.

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11am Location: Bread and Roses Bakery, 238 4th St, Yachats, OR Partnership with CoastWatch Meet CoastWatch Coordinator Fawn Custer to discuss photography locations and instructions, then head out to a nearby location to photograph the king tides in action! Bring a camera or smartphone – no experience necessary! Find more details at oregonshores.org/coastwatch.

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7pm (doors open at 6pm) Location: Fort George Brewery, Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St, Astoria, OR Partnership with Nature Matters Nature Matters, a lively conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May. The Nov. 9 event will examine some of the hazards coastal communities face and how climate change factors in to the policies and management of coastal resources and development. This talk will also discuss ways in which citizens can help provide coastal managers with local data through King Tides photographs to better help visualize the impacts of sea level rise. The event is free and open to all – food and beverages available for purchase.

** Whenever you are on the Oregon Coast it is imperative that you keep an eye on the ocean at all times. Never put yourself in danger. Be very cautious of rising water, eroding shorelines, flooded roadways, and high winds during any extreme high tide events.**