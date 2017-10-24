Gerontologist Jenny Sasser to make a presentation on “Talking about Dying” as part of the Art of Aging, of Dying series of presentations. Nov. 28

“Talking about Dying” Presentation by award-winning gerontologist Jenny Sasser, as part of the Art of Aging/of Dying series. Her presentation will be on Tuesday, November 28 at 3:00 PM at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

What do we think about when we think of dying? When we think about our own dying, what do we want most? This program provides an opportunity for participants to reflect on what stories and influences shape their thinking about death and dying and to hear perspectives and ideas from fellow community members.

Thanks to the generous support of WRG Foundation Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, Oregon Humanities offers Talking about Dying to communities throughout the state at no cost to hosts.

Jennifer (Jenny) Sasser, Ph.D. is an award-winning educational gerontologist, transdisciplinary scholar, and community activist. Jenny served as Chair of the Department of Human Sciences and Founding Director of Gerontology at Marylhurst University from 1999 to 2015. In addition to co-authoring Aging: Concepts and Controversies with Harry Moody (now in its 9th edition), she is first author on the forthcoming book Gerontology: The basics. Her founded the Gero-Punk Project (www.geropunkproject.org) and offers consulting, workshops and presentations throughout North America. She also teaches Adult Development and Aging; Supporting End-of-Life; and End-of-Life Practices in the Gerontology program at Portland Community College.

The event will be held at Hoffman Center for the Arts; 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. This event is free; however we welcome donations to the Art of Aging/of Dying program.

If you’d like to be on an email list for the Art of Aging and Art of Dying announcements, email telaskinner@gmail.com

The Art of Aging/of Dying Series is a program of the Hoffman Center of the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Ave). Further information is available at www.hoffmanblog.org online or contact Tela Skinner, at telaskinner@gmail.com