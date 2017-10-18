EVCNB board meeting scheduled for Oct. 23

Come join us for our EVCNB Board meeting

Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay Board meeting

Monday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

Station 13 on Hwy 101

All are welcome! We will be reviewing our Great Shake Out drill, CERT activities and Education and Engagement! It should be a interesting and fun meeting. Peter Nunn has done a comparison between Puerto Rico on what we will face after a disaster…very interesting information!!

Hope to see you there!! Cheers! Linda

PS Agenda on the website front page, along with the minutes from the September meeting!!