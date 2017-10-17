ESF donates funds of charity

The Eugene Schmuck Foundation made good on their annual offers of donations to north Tillamook County community organization s in the form of individual checks given, in person.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

On the list of recipients this year was the North County Recreation District (NCRD), in the future the Eugene Schmuck Foundation plans on helping fund a new fitness facility for the NCRD. In addition to the NCRD they ESF also donated monies to the Senior Meals Program and the Grub Club, which hails from St. Mary By The Sea church in Rockaway Beach.

Another series of donations went to Neah-Kah-Nie School District. Aimed at enhancing the school’s athletics programs the checks were received by NKN Principal Dr. Heidi Buckmaster, NKN Middle School Principal Leo Lawyer , as well as head football coach Chris Bennet.

Finally the other amounts were distributed to the Oregon Food Bank, but also in the form of scholarships to NKN students: Alaina Holm, Alec Winder, Ariel Brazile, Dana Moore, Jamey Sherman, Kindness Hyde, Max Halverson and Taylor Winder.