Emergency preparedness meeting presented as part of the Art of Aging of dying program, Nov. 14

Emergency Preparedness presentation for the Art of Aging/of Dying series at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, from 3 to 5 pm.

How prepared are you personally for local emergencies large or small in our town?

Come hear Emergency Volunteer Corp members Margaret Steele, M.D. and Linda Cook help us learn how to become better prepared for all types of emergencies.

They will discuss common emergencies such as short-term power outages, floods, trees down, as well as major emergencies like tornados and earthquake/tsunami as well as medical emergencies. Having seen the people affected by the recent floods, hurricanes and fires, this information is particularly timely.

Dr. Steele will help us understand medical aspects of emergency preparedness, including stockpiling at least 30 days of your medications, and how to personalize a First Aid Kit.

She will discuss basic health information, including important symptoms not to ignore, when to call 911, when to go to the ER or Urgent Care, and when to wait for a routine appointment with your doctor.

Linda Cook will show two examples of Go Bags and discuss how to supplement what you already have or to start new. She will also make suggestions as to what to have in needed supplies for Shelter in Place for longer-term emergencies.

They will be here to answer all your questions so that you will be able to leave feeling more empowered by learning what you need to do before the emergencies happen.

The event will be held at Hoffman Center for the Arts; 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. There is a $5 fee to attend.

If you’d like to be on an email list for the Art of Aging and Art of Dying announcements, email telaskinner@gmail.com

The Art of Aging/of Dying Series is a program of the Hoffman Center of the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Ave). Further information is available at www.hoffmanblog.org online or contact Tela Skinner, at telaskinner@gmail.com

