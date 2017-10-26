Community calendar – 10/26/17

Thursday, Oct 26

Ladies Night at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub in Manzanita. Starts at 7 p.m.

Introduction to Photography at the North Tillamook Library in Manzanita. It is free to all who wish to attend. Call 503-368-6665 for more information.

Trivia Night at MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar. Come one, come all for fun! Starts at 7 p.m. Win a free dessert! Located at the corner of 4th and Laneda in Manzanita.

Autumn or Halloween Flower Arranging Class. (youth and adults) This is a basic flower arranging class. Starts at 3:30 and goes to 5 p.m. at the OSU Extension Service in the Partner’s for Rural Innovations building on 3rd Street in Tillamook. Meeting Room 105. The cost is $12.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lara Blair, “Earth. Water. Sky.” Come see our current show of encaustic works – entitled “Earth. Water. Sky.” – by Washington artist Lara Blair throughout the month of October. The works will remain up for viewing during regular Gallery Hours – Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 5 p.m., – through October 28, plus anytime the Center is open for other events.

Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.

Brownsmead Flats performs at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita. Known as “Crabgrass” (maritime bluegrass). Starts at 7:00 p.m. and its $10 at the door.

Open Clay Studio at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita. Starts at 10 a.m., more information available at hoffmanblog.org.

Story Hour at the North Tillamook Library in Manzanita, free to attend. Starts at 11 a.m.

Express yourself with Acrylics. Learn different ways to start planning a painting and complete it. Learn about new mediums and ways to use acrylics to experience the excitement of experimentation and loosening up. When: Saturday’s, October 28 and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: OSU Extension, Meeting Room 105. Cost: $45 plus $25 for supplies

Jazz and Soul Food, featuring Jazz artist Catarina New and Soul Food by LaNicia Williams. Doors open at 6:30pm for food and cocktails. Show 7:30-9:30pm. Read more t astoriajazzfestival.info and catarinanew.com. Limited seating. Tickets in advance highly suggested. Tickets available online at the Liberty Box Office until noon on the day of the show. $16 per/person. 21+ please. KALA is located at 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. 503.338.4878

Family Halloween Dance at the NCRD Gym in Nehalem. Starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 1-855-444-6273.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Good Morning Yoga at the Center for The Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Starts at 9:30 a.m., it is free for all who wish to attend.

Life Drawing in Nehalem, starts at 10 a.m., for more info contact sorrel@nehalemtel.net.

Monday, Oct. 30

Join Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC for a workshop in 12 stages of Extraordinary SRI series. SRI Discover (Raw & Real), Mon. Oct. 16, SRI Transform (Empower) Mon. Oct. 30, and SRI Awaken (Grace & Ease) on Mon. Nov. 13. From 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Taking place at Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St., #210, Wheeler. Cost is $100.00. Class limited to 10; book online at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com. Call 503-368-9355 for more information.

Holy Day Ceremony, Samhain at the Wanderland Rainforest Iseum. Starts at 12 p.m. and goes to 2 p.m. Be prepared to walk in the forest in the rain. Bring a symbol, picture, remembrance, of a special loved one who has died. This will be an important part of the altar. The ceremony starts at noon; come early rather than late. There is no cost, but donations for the maintenance of the forest trails, gardens and Forest House are deeply appreciated. For directions email Gwendolyn@nehalemtel.net; for more information on Wanderland Rainforest, see wanderlandrainforest.org. For more information on the ceremony contact Louise at 503-368-4252 or mara@nehalemtel.net

Tuesday, Oct. 31

“Hall-O-Nita” trick or treating in downtown Manzanita. It is free for all who wish to come. Starts at 3 p.m.

“Hall-O-Nita” Monster Bash Party at the Pine Grove Community House. Starts at 5 p.m. and is free to attend. Costumes are highly recommended.

Submissions for the sixth North Coast Squid literary magazine will be accepted through October 31, 2017. Submissions are accepted for fiction, nonfiction (to include memoir), and poetry. We also have a Young Writers category (ages 18 and under). Complete guidelines on format are at: www.hoffmanblog.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Express yourself through Writing. Do you have something to say to the world, and want to get your thoughts out to the world? Does the thought of writing your own blog knot up your stomach? This workshop will encourage you to find your own publishing and communication niche so you can share your unique experiences and expressions with the world. When: Wednesdays November 1, 8 &15 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Where: OSU Extension Office, Room #107. Cost: $45

Thursday, Nov. 2

Trivia Night at MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar. Come one, come all for fun! Starts at 7 p.m. Win a free dessert! Located at the corner of 4th and Laneda in Manzanita.

D’Viener Vender food cart is closing for the winter at the end of the day, Sunday, Oct. 15. However, we are happy to let you know that you can still enjoy your favorite hotdogs, Frito pie, chili, and pork roll sliders at the R&R Espresso this winter, along with the regular fare of burgers, gyros, and chicken teriyaki burgers. Starting Nov. 2, on Thursdays , Fridays and Saturdays, the R&R Espresso hours will be extended to 6:30 p.m. for food, coffee, and beverages. Come join us and lets be cozy together!

On Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017 The Julie Amici Trio will perform at the Bread & Ocean restaurant. Tickets are $40 and this includes dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 pm followed by two hours of Julie Amici music. Accompanying Julie will be Dean Mueller on bass and Dave Flesher on piano. There will also be a special appearance by Peter Hinsbeck on sax. Dinner entre choices are: Crab stuffed Dover sole, Sheppard’s pie and Veggie lasagna. Dinner includes a fresh garden salad, entrée, two sides and dessert. The Bread & Ocean can seat 40 people, 30 at tables and 10 at the bar. Tickets can be purchased at the Bread & Ocean or call George Reddish (503-368-5823 or 503-368-5823).

Saturday, Nov. 4

The Riverbend Players present Vintage Hitchcock, a live radio play by Joe Landy. A triple feature of suspense. Directed by Brian McMahon. Tickets available at Tickettomato.com. $13 (plus online ticket fee) and at the door. 7 p.m. performances: Nov. 4, 11, 17, 18. 2 p.m. matinees: Nov. 5, 12, 19. Tickets are $15 each at the door. Children 12 and under are free. At the NCRD Performing Arts Center at 36155 9th St., Nehalem.

Needle-Felted sculpture workshop at The Hoffman Center For The Arts in Manzanita. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. Tuition is $40 and includes all materials.

Rainforest Walk provided in partnerships with the Explore Nature program and the Tillamook Forest Center. 11:30 a.m. Featuring a family friendly stroll and remember to bring raingear if needed. More info at: http://explorenaturetillamookcoast.com

Stories from Netarts Past, presented by WEBS and Explore Nature. Netarts is an area steeped in history with many secrets to reveal! How did Whiskey Creek get its names? What was life like in Netarts 100 + years ago? Grab a warm drink and come listen to stories gleaned from the rich history of the Netarts Bay Area on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Labrynth Walk at St. Catherine’s by the Sea. Starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Located at 36335 North Highway 101, in Nehalem. More information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

The Riverbend Players present Vintage Hitchcock, a live radio play by Joe Landy. A triple feature of suspense. Directed by Brian McMahon. Tickets available at Tickettomato.com. $13 (plus online ticket fee) and at the door. 7 p.m. performances: Nov. 4, 11, 17, 18. 2 p.m. matinees: Nov. 5, 12, 19. Tickets are $15 each at the door. Children 12 and under are free. At the NCRD Performing Arts Center at 36155 9th St., Nehalem.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, the orchestra will be performing an open dress rehearsal at the Cannon Beach Community Church (132 E Washington St, Cannon Beach, OR 97110) beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, donations accepted. The first formal concert will take place on Friday, November 10th at the CCC Performing Arts Center (588 16th St. Astoria, OR), beginning at 7pm. The second concert will be on Sunday, November 12th at the Rockaway Beach Community Church (400 S 3rd Ave, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136), beginning at 3 p.m. Admission for the formal concerts will be: $10 adults, $5 students, and children under 12 (with adult supervision) free. All concerts are very family-friendly.

For more information about NOCS, and to view the full NOCS 2017-18 concert schedule, please visit the NOCS website at: northoregoncoastsymphony.org.

Cyber Security for Small and Mid-Sized businesses, The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th at the Partners for Rural Innovation building, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. The event takes place from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm and includes Lunch, Panel Discussion, and Audience Q&A. There is no cost and lunch is included. Seating is limited and preregistration is required at Cyber Security – Tillamook. Questions? Call or email Laura @ 503-842-8222 x1420 or lauragruenewald@tillamookbaycc.edu

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Express yourself through Writing. Do you have something to say to the world, and want to get your thoughts out to the world? Does the thought of writing your own blog knot up your stomach? This workshop will encourage you to find your own publishing and communication niche so you can share your unique experiences and expressions with the world. When: Wednesdays November 1, 8 &15 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Where: OSU Extension Office, Room #107. Cost: $45

Friday, Nov. 10

“The Heart is the vessel of the Human Spirit,” join Shakti Hanson, esteemed yogini and Robin Lieberman. MSW, artistic therapist, as they guide you on a Painting and Yoga Retreat Pilgrimage to the Garden of Your Heart on the Oregon Coast. Starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the Center For The Contemplative Arts, at Manzanita Ave and Division Street, in Manzanita. Fee is $250 and includes Saturday dinner, snacks and tea throughout the weekend and all art materials. Shared housing available for $25 – $50/night. $275 after Oct. 27. Call Robin at 503-222-1192.