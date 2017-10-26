Cannon Beach City Manager finalists announced

The Cannon Beach City Council has designated three finalists for the position of City Manager: Kevin Greenwood, Peter Jankowski, and Bruce St. Denis.

Kevin Greenwood has 13 years of upper-level local government management experience, most recently as the General Manager of the Port of Newport, OR, where he served for three years. Prior to his tenure in Newport, Greenwood was the General Manager of the Port of Garibaldi, Ore. for five years, and also served as the City Manager for the City of Garibaldi, Ore. for five years. He holds a Masters of Public Administration degree from Portland State University.

Peter Jankowski has 20 years of upper-level local government management experience, most recently as the Town Manager for the Town of Cave Creek, AZ, where he served for three years. Mr. Jankowski previously served as chief executive for the Towns of Dudley, MA; Kittery, ME; Athol, MA; Gray, MA; and Milbridge, ME. Prior to his public administration positions, he held elected offices with the Town of Rollinsford, NH, and the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Mr. Jankowski holds a Juris Doctorate from the Franklin Pierce Law Center.

Bruce St. Denis has 25 years of upper-level local government management experience, and currently serves as District Manager for DFPG, a municipal service management firm in Tampa, FL. Previously, Mr. St. Denis served as Town Manager for the Town of Longboat Key, FL for 15 years, and as Director of Facility Management for Pinellas County, FL for 10 years. He holds a Masters of Management degree from the University of South Florida.

The community will have an opportunity to meet the finalists in-person at a Community Forum on Monday, November 6th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the SurfSand Resort Ballroom, 148 W Gower Ave.

Candidate interviews will be conducted on Tuesday, November 7th; the City Council expects to make its final selection on Wednesday, November 8th.