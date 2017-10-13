The Cannon Beach Art Association calls for artists for annual miniature show, Nov.15

The Cannon Beach Arts Association is pleased to announce a call for artists for the Annual Miniature Show which will run from November 15th to December 17th of 2017. There is no theme for the show, but all work is required to be less than 36 inches square (6” X 6” or variation thereof). Artists may submit no more than (3) three pieces and all media is accepted. All work must be ready to hang or display with labels attached. The Miniature Reception will be held on November 18th, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Cannon Beach Gallery, located at 1064 S. Hemlock in Cannon Beach. Artists may submit their work on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Work that is not selected will be available for pickup Wednesday, November 15th, between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Unsold Work can be collected on Sunday, December 17th, between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. If you have any questions regarding the process for submitting to the show please contact the Program Director at 503-436-0744 or director@cannonbeacharts.org.











