Art of Zoe Swain and Dmitri Swain featured in “Strange Fauna” at the Hoffman Gallery in Manzanita

Zoe Swain’s abstract minimalist flower paintings and Dmitri Swain’s narrative sculptural ceramics will be featured and available for purchase in the Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery. The show opens Friday, November 3 from 3-5 and continues every Friday and Saturday from 3-5pm through Saturday, November 25. The gallery is free.

Dmitri and Zoe have created a body of visual and sculptural works that draw upon and explore man’s relationship to nature.

“Mysterious, engaging, and modern. The Swain’s have developed a body of intriguing works.”