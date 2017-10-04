4-H new leader training, Nov. 8

4-H in Tillamook County is seeking adult volunteers to work with young people enrolled in the program. Anyone interested is welcome to attend an informational program/new leader training on becoming a 4-H leader Wednesday, November 8, 6:30 pm – 9 pm at the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook. This program is required for all new 4-H leaders.

“We need people who have an interest in spending time with young people and who want to learn alongside them,” says Nancy Kershaw, Extension 4-H youth agent in Tillamook County.

Though the program is seeking people to help provide guidance to 4-H activities in general, people with specific skills and interests are also needed. Those with photography, gardening, sewing, livestock, and cooking skills are sought, says Kershaw. Although 4-H clubs can be formed around most any topic an adult would like to share with youth through the 4-H program

Currently approximately 300 young people are enrolled in the county’s program. They are involved in a variety of activities and projects. Already this year there are youth inquiring about learning to sew, cook and/or how to care for a livestock animal.

4-H is a learn-by-doing program that is part of the Oregon State University Extension Service. People interested in helping with the 4-H program are encouraged to call Nancy Kershaw or Joy Jones at the OSU Extension Office, 503-842-3433.