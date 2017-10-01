Tornado Season 2017: something to consider

Shortly before midday on Monday, Sept. 18 the Tillamook County Department of Emergency Management issued a statement regarding the threat of thunderstorms and possible waterspout activity expected for the area.

By Brian Cameron

Only moments later images began to pour in over social media of the tell-tale funnel cloud of a tried and true waterspout hovering over the Pacific Ocean.

“There have been a number of confirmed sightings already this morning,” said Gordon McGraw, Tillamook County

Emergency Management Director. “We tracked it moving Northeast as it made its way toward the town of Oceanside, thankfully

it dissipated before making landfall and causing

any damage.”

The specific weather system that McGraw was referring to was also being tracked by Tillamook Fire District Fire Marshal, Rueben Descloux.

“Once I saw that the system had moved over the mountains I went out in the fire station parking lot and you could tell it was trying to reform,” said Descloux. “I was live-streaming just as the connection dropped but you could very clearly see the funnel not come down from the clouds, but instead up from the ground itself.”

According to McGraw with Emergency Management it appeared the twister didn’t actually touch the ground but reports that it came very close in and around the Tillamook Sporting goods area near Highway 101 just north of downtown Tillamook.

One Oceanside resident watched it from when it first formed off the coast of the Cape Lookout spit and noted its daunting size was enough to make him think of potential options.

“It was quite the sight this morning,” said Brad Mohre, of Oceanside. “It just all of a sudden started raining buckets and it just grew and grew, that thing’s size was pretty intimidating.”

The Tillamook County Department of Emergency Management urges to remind that the warning for storm and waterspout activity extends throughout

the day and wanted to inform residents to take caution and be weary of the weather.