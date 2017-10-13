OPRD seeks feedback on proposal to add a section of the Nehalem River to the State Scenic Waterways Program

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has extended the comment period for a study evaluating a 17-mile section of the Nehalem River for possible inclusion in the State Scenic Waterways Program. Comments will be accepted until Nov. 1, 2017.

Feedback will be used to write a report that will either recommend for or against designating a portion of the river as a state scenic waterway.

The Nehalem River study area starts at Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground and ends at the boundary of Cougar Valley State Park, near Cook Creek Road. A scenic waterway designation would help protect the scenic, natural and recreation value of this section of river by subjecting some activities within 1/4 mile of the bank to a review.

No decisions have been made yet about whether or not to recommend this part of the river as a scenic waterway. As part of the designation process, scenic waterways staff involve the local community, evaluate public support, and objectively study the river to determine if it meets specific criteria.

Comments can be sent to oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov or to OPRD Scenic Waterway Study, 725 Summer St NE Suite C, Salem, OR 97301. The comment period will close on Nov. 1, 2017.

Comments will help OPRD staff to develop a report that explains whether this waterway would make a good addition to the system. Findings will be included in a report that will go to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission, Water Resources Commission and eventually to the Governor’s Office.

More information on the program and a map of the study area, go to oregon.gov/oprd and click on Scenic Waterways (www.oregon.gov/oprd/NATRES/scenicwaterways/Pages/index.aspx. A link to a map of the study area can be found under Current Events (www.oregon.gov/oprd/NATRES/scenicwaterways/Documents/NehalemProposed_Sept2017.pdf).

For more information contact Alexandra Phillips, Bikeways and Waterways Coordinator, at 503-986-0631 or alex.phillips@oregon.gov.