Liz Cole to read at Hoffman Center Oct. 25

Local award-winning actor Liz Cole returns to the Hoffman Center for the Arts stage Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. to present “Bedside Manner Reading: A Doctor’s Journey of Literary Discovery.”

The presentation will be based on the work of early 20th-century physician Sir William Osler, known as “The Father of Modern Medicine.” Osler, a Canadian physician, was one of the founders of Johns Hopkins Medical School, and is remembered for his medical humanism. He was an avid reader who brought literature directly into his practice of medicine.

Cole will share some of those readings and reflect on the ways in which medicine and literature illuminate each other. The Hoffman Center has presented Liz Cole’s Story Time for Grown Ups five times before to enthusiastic audiences.

Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made TV guest-star appearances on Seinfeld, ER, Star Trek, The Practice, Judging Amy, Las Vegas, and many others.

She originated the leading role in Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Wit in 1995, for which she received the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance.

Admission to the Oct. 25 reading is a suggested donation of $10, and all proceeds will go to support Hoffman Center programs. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served.