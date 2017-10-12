Lady Pirates swoop in for the win on Loggers

The Lady Pirates picked up their second straight Northwest League volleyball victory Tuesday, sweeping visiting Knappa in three sets.
By Brad Mosher
bmosher@countrymedia.net
The Pirates opened with a 25-22 victory over the visiting Loggers, then followed that with a 26-24 win.
The final win was a narrow 29-27 victory.
The team had beaten Faith Bible on the road Tuesday, also by a 3-0
sweep. The Pirates won 25-14, 25-15 and 25-22. The Pirates had lost a
3-2 decision Oct. 3 in Rockaway Beach.
The two wins improved the Pirates league record to 2-8 in league play
and moved them a half-game ahead of City Christian in the league
standings. The Pirates are 4-12 for the season and will host Columbia
Christian Thursday.
The Pirates will travel to Delphian Saturday to close out the regular
season in a 5 p.m. contest.