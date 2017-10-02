Lady Pirates’ struggle to break streak

Neah-Kah-Nie fell to 0-5 in the Northwest League after falling to Delphian Thursday.

By Brad Mosher

The Lady Dragons were rewarded with a three-set sweep of the Pirates (25-12, 25-12 and 25-15).

The Lady Pirates also lost in a sweep to visiting Pilot Rock Saturday in a non-league contest (25-8, 25-15, 25-18), dropping the team to 2-11 for the season and extending the streak to nine straight losses.

The Pirates travel to Gaston today for a rematch against Gaston. The Pirates host Faith Bible Oct. 3, then travel to play the team again Saturday (Oct. 7) at 2 p.m.

Neah-Kah-Nie will return home against Knappa Oct. 10, then host Columbia Christian two days later.

In the first contest between the Greyhounds and the Pirates,

After a promising 2-0 start to the season, the Neah-Kah-Nie volleyball team has been struggling to find another win.

The team is off to a 0-4 start in Northwest League play and played the third-ranked team in the state Monday.

The streak started in the opening game of the Northwest

League season with Nestucca picking up a narrow

3-2 win in Cloverdale.

Since then, the Pirates have lost to Waldport and Jefferson, along with league rivals Vernonia, Gaston and City Christian.

They also lost Saturday to Warrenton in the Vernonia volleyball invitational, running

the streak up to six.

Health, experience have played a factor in the losses, said coach Jenna Betts.

Nestucca will travel to Columbia Christian Sept. 19, then host Gaston

two days later in Cloverdale.