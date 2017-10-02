Hundreds compete in inaugural Salmon Run

Hundreds of people competed in the first Salmon Run through Tillamook Saturday.
But it was the out-of-towners who left with the gold.
Ryan Marquardt of Portland won the 5-kilometer race with a time 36:25.46, while two other Washington runners were second and third.
In the 5-kilometer race, it was Kennewick’s Brian Schur winning in 18:31.98. Tillamook’s
Joseph Wilson was second.
