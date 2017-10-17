Former NKN faculty, three time Hall of Famer

Former Neah-Kah-Nie High School teacher and coach Ray Downs has received his third induction into a regional Hall of Fame.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

“Ray [Downs] now has three Hall of Fame credentials,” said Karen Downs, Ray’s wife. “This was something I thought people should know about my husband because he’s been so active with teaching and athletics with his career.”

Receiving his first Hall of Fame status in 2005, Downs received the honor with the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Downs taught at Neah-Kah-Nie for five years and during that time he was inducted into the NKN High’s Hall of Fame in 2015. Thus achieving his second.

Finally during this year’s Warrenton High School Hall of Fame event that took place on Sept. 30 in Warrenton, Downs achieved his third induction for his time as a coach and teacher at that school, specifically regarding his time as Coach for the 1971 football team.

Downs taught in Warrenton for four years and when he coached the team during the 1971 football season he and Assistant Coach Bob Cole pulled off an undefeated season, the only one in Warrenton High School’s history.

In the team’s first year within a contentious ‘A’ League the team won six games and tied two, which allowed a league co-championship. Four of their wins that season were by shutout, and one of the highlights was playing in front of 2000 people where Warrenton and Knappy played to a 6-6 tie in a rivalry game.

“Our players are pretty sad but no one can say they ever beat them,” said Downs. “They were the best bunch of boys I ever had. I think it was a fine year.”