This fall Blithe Spirit haunts the Coaster Theatre stage, weekends through Oct. 28

Socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his temperamental first wife, Elvira, after the séance. Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles’s marriage to his current wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. As the (worldly and unworldly) personalities clash, Charles risk being haunted into perpetuity.

This charming romantic comedy features North Coast actors Evelyn Isakson (Edith), Katrina Godderz (Ruth), David Sweeney (Charles), Thomas Ryan (Dr. Bradman), Cathey Ryan (Mrs. Bradman), Karen Martin (Madame Arcati), Ellen Jensen (Elvira) and is directed by Edward James. Tickets are $25 or $20 and can be purchased online at coastertheatre.com or by calling 503-436-1242.

Dates: Now through Oct. 28, 2017

Time: Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows start at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 or $25

Location: Coaster Theatre Playhouse