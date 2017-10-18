EVCNB board meeting scheduled for Oct. 23

0 Comment

Come join us for our EVCNB Board meeting

Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay Board meeting
Monday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.
Station 13 on Hwy 101
All are welcome!
We will be reviewing our Great Shake Out drill, CERT activities and Education and Engagement!  It should be a interesting and fun meeting.    Peter Nunn has done a comparison between Puerto Rico on what we will face after a disaster…very interesting information!!
Hope to see you there!!  Cheers!  Linda
PS Agenda on the website front page, along with the minutes from the September meeting!!







Share This Post

You might also like:

GAMES



Post Comment

© Copyright 2017 The North Coast Citizen