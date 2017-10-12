Community News Briefs

DAILY

Friday, October 13

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Saturday, Oct. 14

The BCAC again welcomes instructor Art LaFrance in the Shakespeare By the Bay course. The Course will focus on 3 Shakespeare plays: The Taming of the Shrew, Merchant of Venice, and Othello. The course will be from 10am – Noon on Saturdays from Oct. 14th – Nov 25th. Tuition for the class is $20 per person and $15 for BCAC members. This course is limited to 10 participants, so sign up Today by calling the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620.

Sunday, Oct. 15

$15 Registration Required. An amazing variety of fungi thrive in the Tillamook State Forest. Join State Park Ranger, Dane Osis for a program on these wild forest mushrooms. You will view freshly picked fungi, learn to identify edible and poisonous varieties, and discover the important roles that fungi play in forest health. Following the talk, you can take an optional short hike with Dane to search for and identify mushrooms. Feel free to bring in samples of mushrooms for identification. This workshop is for ages 12 – adult, beginning mushroom hunters, and space is limited. Registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, October 11th. Please call 866-930-4646 to submit payment for registration.

Monday, Oct. 16

The Nehalem Valley Historical Society announces “History of the Nehalem Bay Area” series led by Mark Beach at the Pine Grove Community Center. Series begins Monday, Oct 16 and meets every Monday and Thursday until Nov. 2. Starts at 4 p.m. and goes to 5:30 p.m. $50 includes membership to the historical society, a DVD and map of local history, current members pay $35.

Join Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC for a workshop in 12 stages of Extraordinary SRI series. SRI Discover (Raw & Real), Mon. Oct. 16, SRI Transform (Empower) Mon. Oct. 30, and SRI Awaken (Grace & Ease) on Mon. Nov. 13. From 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Taking place at Graceful Waves Chiropractic, 278 Rowe St., #210, Wheeler. Cost is $100.00. Class limited to 10; book online at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com. Call 503-368-9355 for more information.

Friday, Oct. 20

Film Festival – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. the Hoffman Center presents “An Evening with Wandering Reel Traveling Film Festival” with five short films under the theme “In Between Us.” Screening to be followed by Q-and-A with festival director Michael Harrington. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit wanderingreel.org.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Diana Abu-Jaber will read from her latest book, Life Without a Recipe at 7pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Following the great response to COME TOGETHER at NCRD this past spring, we’re putting on another variety show on Saturday, October 21st (7pm) at the

North County Recreation District (NCRD) Performing Arts Center in Nehalem.

We invite all experienced solo or group performers (singers, musicians/bands, skits, dance acts, comedy & improv, short readings) to be part of this volunteer

harvest of community talent. There is currently one performance date only with the possibility of adding a second

date, depending on interest.There will be one general rehearsal prior to the live performance. Please contact Rosa by September 8th at rerlebach@gmail.com with details of your act and any questions.

Monday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Nov. 4

The Riverbend Players present Vintage Hitchcock, a live radio play by Joe Landy. A triple feature of suspense. Directed by Brian McMahon. Tickets available at Tickettomato.com. $13 (plus online ticket fee) and at the door. 7 p.m. performances: Nov. 4, 11, 17, 18. 2 p.m. matinees: Nov. 5, 12, 19. Tickets are $15 each at the door. Children 12 and under are free. At the NCRD Performing Arts Center at 36155 9th St., Nehalem.

Rainforest Walk provided in partnerships with the Explore Nature program and the Tillamook Forest Center. 11:30 a.m. Featuring a family friendly stroll and remember to bring raingear if needed. More info at: explorenaturetillamookcoast.com

Sunday, Nov. 5

Labrynth Walk at St. Catherine’s by the Sea. Starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Located at 36335 North Highway 101, in Nehalem. More information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Sunday, Nov. 12

SUNDAY

Meditation – 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.



MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.



TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.



WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.



THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.



FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.



SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.