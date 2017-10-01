Community Calendar 9/28/17

Thursday, Sept. 28

The Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita is hosting an Open Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

The Hoffman Center for The Arts and the Hoffman

Gallery present Vases and Vessels Word & Image

Exhibit, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Having a Go-Bag is an important first step in Emergency Preparedness,

but creating one can easily become an overwhelming task. It’s so much easier to learn from the experience of others.

Join us in a two-hour session to learn how to plan, assemble, store, and maintain a 3-day kit of food, water, and supplies for every member of your household, including pets, for when a local disaster strikes. Two dates to choose from: Sat., Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m. to Wed., Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m. at the Nehalem

Bay United Methodist

Church at 36050 10th Street, in Nehalem.

Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 9am – 4pm each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced

stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts is hosting a concert: RJ Marx Quartet, starts at 7 p.m. The R.J. Marx Quartet features a world-class frontline of saxophone and guitar exploring

some of the most challenging and rarely-performed compositions of the major jazz composers

from the 1940s to 1970s, as well as an array of traditional favorites. Admission $10.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Members are invited to attend the Tillamook County Pioneer Association

meeting and potluck. It is to be held on Sunday,

October 1, 2017 in the Lion’s building in Rockaway Beach at 268 S Anchor St. (Behind City Hall). We gather at noon and enjoy a generous potluck

provided by Pioneer members at 1:00 p.m., with a meeting and entertainment

to follow. We plan to honor the Lifetime members of 2017. Feel free to call Ruby at 842-4553 with any questions.

Submissions for the sixth North Coast Squid literary magazine will be accepted from September 1 through October 31, 2017. Submissions are accepted for fiction, nonfiction

(to include memoir),

poetry, art and photography.

We also have a Young Writers category (ages 18 and under). This is a great opportunity for writers and artists with ties to the north Oregon coast.

Labrynth Walk at St. Catherine’s by the Sea. Starts at 3 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Located at 36335 North Highway 101, in Nehalem. More information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.

org.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita is hosting a Pick up Word & Image event.

Ninepoints to offer workshop at Pine Grove Community House on improving communication skill and understanding for work teams, spouses and individuals. Will be held on Sunday, Oct 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost will be $75 per person

and seating is limited. Register via email at: gstjohn@ninepointsportland.

com.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Friday, Oct. 6

The Hoffman Gallery is having an opening for Lara Blair, “Earth. Water. Sky.” And “Made by Fire” Raku show.

Saturday, Oct. 7

LNCT hosts the Fifteenth

Annual Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm. Join them for live music, farm and garden tours, the last farmers market of the season, cider pressing, kids’ activities

and more. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Special library event at the Hoffman Center for The Arts. Dancing and Stories by Okaidjo Afroso.

Sunday, Oct. 8

The Hoffman Center for The Arts is hosting a writing lab.

Monday, Oct. 9

Learn to build a world-class wooden kayak in this FREE week-long workshop at Pier’s End – Garibaldi’s Historic Coast Guard Boathouse. Finished boats will be donated to This workshop offers an exciting opportunity

to join the community historic preservation efforts of Oregon’s LAST intact 1930s era US Coast Guard Boathouse! In this historic setting, participants

will learn about the history of the life-saving service and coast guard on Tillamook Bay, while honing their woodworking

skills and learning the basics of small craft, stitch-and-glue construction.

community use at Pier’s End.

Registration: Registration

available at www.eventbrite.com/e/kayaks-from-scratch-building-boats-and-community-

at-piers-end-tickets-

37585536351. More Information: please call 541.429.0999 or email us at savegaribaldipier@gmail.com for more details. Date & Time: Boatbuilding Workshop – October 9-13, 9-5pm. Open House and Picnic – Saturday, October 14, 11-2. Where: Pier’s End Garibaldi (Historic U.S. Lifeboat Station)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support

group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings

take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

“Priorities: Getting Clearer About What You Want for the Rest of Your Life,” presentation as part of the Art of Aging and Dying series at the Hoffman

Center for The Arts. Starts at 3 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. and there is a $5 fee to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Trigger Point Release Class hosted by Graceful Waves Chiropractic in Wheeler. Starts at 6:15 and goes to 7:15 p.m. Learn how to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. For more information

visit www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.

com.

Friday, October 13

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter.

Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita

and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Saturday, Oct. 14

The BCAC again welcomes instructor Art LaFrance in the Shakespeare

By the Bay course. The Course will focus on 3 Shakespeare plays: The Taming of the Shrew, Merchant of Venice, and Othello. The course will be from 10am – Noon on Saturdays from Oct. 14th – Nov 25th. Tuition for the class is $20 per person and $15 for BCAC members. This course is limited to 10 participants, so sign up Today by calling

the BCAC office at (503) 377-9620.

Sunday, Oct. 15

$15 Registration Required. An amazing variety

of fungi thrive in the Tillamook State Forest. Join State Park Ranger, Dane Osis for a program on these wild forest mushrooms. You will view freshly picked fungi, learn to identify edible and poisonous varieties, and discover the important

roles that fungi play in forest health. Following the talk, you can take an optional short hike with Dane to search for and identify mushrooms. Feel free to bring in samples of mushrooms for identification.

This workshop is for ages 12 – adult, beginning mushroom hunters, and space is limited. Registration

is required and the deadline is Wednesday, October 11th. Please call 866-930-4646 to submit payment for registration.

Monday, Oct. 16

The Nehalem Valley Historical Society announces “History of the Nehalem Bay Area” series led by Mark Beach at the Pine Grove Community Center. Series begins Monday, Oct 16 and meets every Monday and Thursday until Nov. 2. Starts at 4 p.m. and goes to 5:30 p.m. $50 includes membership to the historical society, a DVD and map of local history, current members pay $35.

Join Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, DC for a workshop in 12 stages of Extraordinary

SRI series. SRI Discover (Raw & Real), Mon. Oct. 16, SRI Transform

(Empower) Mon. Oct. 30, and SRI Awaken (Grace & Ease) on Mon. Nov. 13. From 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Taking place at Graceful Waves Chiropractic,

278 Rowe St., #210, Wheeler. Cost is $100.00. Class limited to 10; book online at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.

com. Call 503-368-9355 for more information.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Diana Abu-Jaber will read from her latest book, Life Without a Recipe at 7pm at the Hoffman Center

for the Arts in Manzanita

on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Following the great response to COME TOGETHER

at NCRD this past spring, we’re putting on another variety show on Saturday, October 21st (7pm) at the

North County Recreation

District (NCRD) Performing Arts Center in Nehalem.

We invite all experienced nsolo or group performers (singers, musicians/

bands, skits, dance acts, comedy & improv, short readings) to be part of this volunteer

harvest of community talent. We are looking for about 10 acts altogether.

If interested, please contact us by Thurs., September

8th with details on your act (ideally act length should be 5-7 minutes approx). There is currently one performance date only with the possibility of adding a second

date, depending on interest.There will be one general rehearsal prior to the live performance. Please contact Rosa by September 8th at rerlebach@gmail.com with details of your act and any questions.

Monday, Oct. 30

