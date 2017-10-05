City of Manzanita new city hall design presentation. Oct. 13

Friday, Oct 13 at the Pine Grove Community House



4 p.m., refreshments served!

Mark that date on your calendar! This meeting is a whole Community Meeting held by the City of Manzanita to give input into the design and capacity of the new City Hall. It is absolutely critical that your input be heard!!

The City itself is very open to thinking about emergency preparedness but will need your public support. How will we store mass care supplies, what EmComm space do we need, will there be an MOC, adequate storage for our supplies (think of what is in the MOC now, that will all go away!)

Please, Please, Please, Please, if at all possible join in the conversation. This is an important time and YOU can make an impact!